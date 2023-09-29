Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Montgomery County, Ohio this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Dixie High School at Twin Valley South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: West Alexandria, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Riverside, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairborn at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Badin High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Conference: Greater Catholic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
