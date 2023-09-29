Myles Straw vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Myles Straw -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on September 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Reds.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 18 doubles, three triples, a home run and 41 walks while batting .233.
- In 56.7% of his games this year (80 of 141), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Straw has had an RBI in 25 games this year (17.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (2.8%).
- He has scored in 44 games this year (31.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|72
|.216
|AVG
|.248
|.277
|OBP
|.312
|.277
|SLG
|.306
|11
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|16
|47/18
|K/BB
|50/23
|4
|SB
|14
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 3-11 with a 6.45 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Saturday when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.45, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.