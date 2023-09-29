Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Preble County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Preble County, Ohio this week, we've got what you need.
Preble County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Dixie High School at Twin Valley South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: West Alexandria, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
National Trail High School at Ansonia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ansonia, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaton at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Monroe, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
