Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sandusky County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Sandusky County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sandusky County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Fremont Ross High School at Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Oregon, OH
- Conference: Three Rivers Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clyde at Columbian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tiffin, OH
- Conference: Sandusky Bay Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
