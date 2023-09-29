Steven Kwan vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Steven Kwan (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .372 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 106 games this year (of 154 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 3.2% of his games this year, and 0.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 25.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 75 times this season (48.7%), including 14 games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|74
|.246
|AVG
|.295
|.327
|OBP
|.357
|.330
|SLG
|.416
|21
|XBH
|26
|2
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|33
|46/37
|K/BB
|27/31
|10
|SB
|9
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 3-11 with a 6.45 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.45 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
