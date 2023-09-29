On Friday, Steven Kwan (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 106 games this year (of 154 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.

He has gone deep in 3.2% of his games this year, and 0.7% of his chances at the plate.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 25.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 75 times this season (48.7%), including 14 games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 74 .246 AVG .295 .327 OBP .357 .330 SLG .416 21 XBH 26 2 HR 3 21 RBI 33 46/37 K/BB 27/31 10 SB 9

Tigers Pitching Rankings