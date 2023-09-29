If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tuscarawas County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Dover High School at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus