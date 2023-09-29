Tyler Freeman -- batting .240 with a double, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on September 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is batting .236 with seven doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 27 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in two of 51 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has driven in a run in 13 games this season (25.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 12 of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .269 AVG .208 .355 OBP .235 .358 SLG .299 4 XBH 5 1 HR 1 7 RBI 7 10/8 K/BB 18/2 3 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings