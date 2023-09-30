MAC opponents match up when the Akron Zips (1-3) and the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field.

Akron has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 15th-worst with 18.8 points per contest. The defense ranks 86th in the FBS (27.3 points allowed per game). Buffalo ranks 64th in points per game (29.8), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS with 44.5 points surrendered per contest.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Akron vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Akron vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Akron Buffalo 313.5 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.5 (96th) 329 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 512.3 (126th) 98.5 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121 (103rd) 215 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.5 (76th) 10 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 8 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron leads Akron with 582 yards (145.5 ypg) on 69-of-107 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 138 rushing yards on 45 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Lorenzo Lingard, has carried the ball 35 times for 191 yards (47.8 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 147 receiving yards on nine catches with one touchdown through the air.

Jasaiah Gathings has hauled in 16 receptions for 173 yards (43.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Alex Adams has reeled in 19 passes while averaging 41.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 933 yards (233.3 per game) while completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Mike Washington is his team's leading rusher with 49 carries for 234 yards, or 58.5 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Ron Cook Jr. has piled up 168 yards (on 41 carries) with two touchdowns, while also catching 10 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Marlyn Johnson's 175 receiving yards (43.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions on 24 targets with four touchdowns.

Nik McMillan has totaled 153 receiving yards (38.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Darrell Harding Jr. has racked up 143 reciving yards (35.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Akron or Buffalo gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.