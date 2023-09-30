The Akron Zips (1-3) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Zips favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Akron vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

Akron vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Akron, Ohio
  • Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Akron vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline
BetMGM Akron (-2.5) 55.5 -140 +115
FanDuel Akron (-2.5) 56.5 -152 +126

Week 5 Odds

Akron vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

  • Akron has won two games against the spread this season.
  • Buffalo has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
  • The Bulls have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Akron 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

