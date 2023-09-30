The Akron Zips (1-3) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Zips favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Akron vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

Akron vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Akron vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Akron vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Akron has won two games against the spread this season.

Buffalo has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Akron 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

