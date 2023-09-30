Akron vs. Buffalo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Akron Zips (1-3) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Zips favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Akron vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.
Akron vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Akron, Ohio
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Akron vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Akron Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Akron (-2.5)
|55.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Akron (-2.5)
|56.5
|-152
|+126
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Akron vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Akron has won two games against the spread this season.
- Buffalo has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Akron 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.