Oddsmakers expect a close contest when the Akron Zips (1-3) host the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Akron is favored by 2.5 points. The point total is set at 55.5 for the game.

Akron has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 14th-worst with 18.8 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 87th in the FBS (27.3 points allowed per game). Buffalo has been struggling on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 512.3 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive on offense, generating 353.5 total yards per contest (93rd-ranked).

Akron vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field TV Channel: ESPN+

Akron vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Akron -2.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron has covered the spread twice in three games this season.

One of Akron's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Akron has not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.

Akron has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Zips' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has been a dual threat for Akron so far this season. He has 582 passing yards, completing 64.5% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 138 yards (34.5 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Lorenzo Lingard has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 191 yards (47.8 per game) with one score. He has also caught nine passes for 147 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings' 173 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has registered 16 catches.

Alex Adams has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 41.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

CJ Nunnally leads the team with three sacks, and also has three TFL and 13 tackles.

Bryan McCoy is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 15 tackles and one TFL.

Kerry Martin Jr. has a team-leading one interception to go along with five tackles and one pass defended.

