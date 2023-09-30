In the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Yellow Jackets to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+21) Over (50.5) Georgia Tech 32, Bowling Green 23

Week 5 MAC Predictions

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Falcons based on the moneyline is 11.1%.

The Falcons is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Bowling Green is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 21 points or more this year.

The Falcons have gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

The average point total for the Bowling Green this year is 1.7 points lower than this game's over/under.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Yellow Jackets a 93.3% chance to win.

The Yellow Jackets have won twice against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 50.5 points, 6.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Georgia Tech contests.

Falcons vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Tech 33.8 29.0 48.0 13.0 26.5 32.0 Bowling Green 18.8 29.5 22.5 26.5 15.0 32.5

