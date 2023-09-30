Cam Gallagher vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
After batting .120 with a double and an RBI in his past 10 games, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Will Vest) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Will Vest
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .128 with six doubles and four walks.
- Gallagher has picked up a hit in 15 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not homered in his 52 games this year.
- In five games this season (9.6%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six of 52 games so far this year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.092
|AVG
|.158
|.119
|OBP
|.188
|.108
|SLG
|.224
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|7
|22/2
|K/BB
|23/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Vest gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.11 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 46 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.