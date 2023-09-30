After batting .120 with a double and an RBI in his past 10 games, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Will Vest) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Will Vest

Will Vest TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .128 with six doubles and four walks.

Gallagher has picked up a hit in 15 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has not homered in his 52 games this year.

In five games this season (9.6%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six of 52 games so far this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .092 AVG .158 .119 OBP .188 .108 SLG .224 1 XBH 5 0 HR 0 0 RBI 7 22/2 K/BB 23/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings