Our projection model predicts the Fresno State Bulldogs will take down the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, September 30 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Fresno State vs. Nevada Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nevada (+24.5) Over (50.5) Fresno State 41, Nevada 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Predictions

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Fresno State vs. Nevada? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 96.8% chance to win.

The Bulldogs have beaten the spread three times in three games.

Fresno State is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

Two Bulldogs games (out of three) have hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 50.5 points, 3.0 higher than the average total in Fresno State games this season.

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 7.7% chance of a victory for the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Nevada is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 24.5 points or more this season.

The Wolf Pack have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for Nevada this season is 10.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Wolf Pack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fresno State 38.8 19.0 43.5 20.5 34.0 17.5 Nevada 17.0 41.3 15.0 32.0 19.0 50.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.