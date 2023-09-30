The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) and Bowling Green Falcons (1-3) will clash in a matchup at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta, Georgia. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia Tech 36, Bowling Green 19

Georgia Tech is the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Yellow Jackets have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.

Bowling Green has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Falcons have played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yellow Jackets have an implied win probability of 93.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bowling Green (+21)



Bowling Green (+21) Georgia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

Bowling Green has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in a game twice this season.

There has been just one game featuring Bowling Green this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 50.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 52.6 points per game, 2.1 points more than the point total of 50.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.5 49.5 60 Implied Total AVG 33 29 35 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 44.5 51 Implied Total AVG 34.7 29 37.5 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

