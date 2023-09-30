Saturday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (76-84) versus the Cleveland Guardians (76-84) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on September 30.

The Guardians will look to Triston McKenzie (0-2) versus the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9).

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Guardians have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 38, or 52.1%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 34-34, a 50% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored 660 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Guardians have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

