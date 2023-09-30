Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will hit the field on Saturday at Comerica Park against Triston McKenzie, who gets the start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +100 moneyline odds. An 8-run over/under is set for the contest.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have compiled a 38-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 52.1% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Cleveland has gone 34-34 (50%).

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

In the 158 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-87-4).

The Guardians are 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-39 34-45 28-28 48-56 52-50 24-34

