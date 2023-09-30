Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (76-84) will visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (76-84) at Comerica Park on Saturday, September 30, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Triston McKenzie - CLE (0-2, 6.17 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (12-9, 3.40 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 38, or 52.1%, of the 73 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a 34-34 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Guardians went 2-5 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 115 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (40.9%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a mark of 41-63 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

