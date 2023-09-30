The Cleveland Guardians (76-84) will look to Bo Naylor, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Detroit Tigers (76-84) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Comerica Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Triston McKenzie (0-2) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Guardians vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McKenzie - CLE (0-2, 6.17 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (12-9, 3.40 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Triston McKenzie

The Guardians will send McKenzie (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while allowing one hit.

The 26-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 6.17 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .205.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 138 strikeouts over 145 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

In 25 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.

Rodriguez has 13 quality starts this year.

Rodriguez has put up 20 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has a collective .250 batting average, and is 13th in the league with 1363 total hits and 26th in MLB play with 660 runs scored. They have the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.382) and are last in all of MLB with 123 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Rodriguez has pitched 21 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on 12 hits while striking out 24.

