Josh Naylor vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Will Vest and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Will Vest
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|How to Watch Guardians vs Tigers
|Guardians vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Tigers Odds
|Guardians vs Tigers Prediction
|Guardians vs Tigers Player Props
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .307.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 81 of 119 games this season, with multiple hits 41 times.
- He has homered in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 53 games this season (44.5%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (20.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (34.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.309
|AVG
|.305
|.354
|OBP
|.348
|.450
|SLG
|.522
|17
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|10
|39
|RBI
|58
|35/17
|K/BB
|33/15
|4
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Vest (2-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without allowing a hit.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.11, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 46 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .213 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.