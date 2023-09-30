The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Will Vest and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Will Vest
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .307.
  • Naylor has picked up a hit in 81 of 119 games this season, with multiple hits 41 times.
  • He has homered in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 53 games this season (44.5%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (20.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
  • He has scored at least once 41 times this year (34.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 60
.309 AVG .305
.354 OBP .348
.450 SLG .522
17 XBH 29
7 HR 10
39 RBI 58
35/17 K/BB 33/15
4 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (186 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Vest (2-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without allowing a hit.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.11, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 46 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .213 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.