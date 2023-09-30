The Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-1) take on a fellow MAC opponent when they visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Dix Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 20th-worst in the FBS (422.0 yards allowed per game), Miami (OH) has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 51st in the FBS offensively averaging 416.3 yards per game. Kent State has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks sixth-worst in points per game (15.0) this season and 10th-worst in points surrendered per game (36.8).

Below in this story, we'll provide you all the info you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Kent State Miami (OH) 284.5 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.3 (61st) 424.3 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.0 (105th) 136.3 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.5 (32nd) 148.3 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.8 (91st) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has compiled 593 yards (148.3 per game) while completing 54.4% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with three interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia is his team's leading rusher with 70 carries for 288 yards, or 72.0 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Xavier Williams has run for 126 yards across 37 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Trell Harris has registered 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 233 (58.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray has put up a 129-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on 18 targets.

Justin Holmes' 10 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 83 yards.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 846 yards passing for Miami (OH), completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 82 rushing yards (20.5 ypg) on 22 carries.

Rashad Amos has racked up 214 yards on 43 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Jordan Brunson has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 131 yards (32.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain's leads his squad with 455 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 receptions (out of 27 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has grabbed 10 passes while averaging 29.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Miles Marshall's five grabs have turned into 81 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Miami (OH) or Kent State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.