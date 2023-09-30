Kent State vs. Miami (OH): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Golden Flashes will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 47.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Kent State matchup.
Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Kent, Ohio
- Venue: Dix Stadium
Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-15.5)
|47.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-15.5)
|48.5
|-780
|+530
Week 5 Odds
Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Kent State has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- Miami (OH) has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.
Kent State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
