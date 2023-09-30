On Saturday, Kole Calhoun (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Will Vest. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Will Vest
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun has seven doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .222.
  • In 25 of 42 games this season (59.5%) Calhoun has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 42), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Calhoun has driven home a run in 16 games this year (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 16 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 19
.198 AVG .250
.264 OBP .316
.383 SLG .389
7 XBH 6
4 HR 2
14 RBI 11
18/6 K/BB 17/7
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.31).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Vest gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
  • In 46 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 3.11 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing batters.
