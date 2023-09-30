Kole Calhoun vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
On Saturday, Kole Calhoun (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Will Vest. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Will Vest
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|How to Watch Guardians vs Tigers
|Guardians vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Tigers Odds
|Guardians vs Tigers Prediction
|Guardians vs Tigers Player Props
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has seven doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .222.
- In 25 of 42 games this season (59.5%) Calhoun has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 42), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Calhoun has driven home a run in 16 games this year (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 16 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|.198
|AVG
|.250
|.264
|OBP
|.316
|.383
|SLG
|.389
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|11
|18/6
|K/BB
|17/7
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Vest gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
- In 46 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 3.11 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.