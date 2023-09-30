The Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-1) and Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3) will battle in a clash of MAC foes at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Miami (OH) vs. Kent State?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (OH) 40, Kent State 14

Miami (OH) 40, Kent State 14 Miami (OH) has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The RedHawks have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.

Kent State has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Golden Flashes have not won as an underdog of +450 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the RedHawks have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (-14.5)



Miami (OH) (-14.5) Miami (OH) has two wins versus the spread in three games this season.

Entering play this week, Kent State has one victory against the spread this season.

This season, the Golden Flashes have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 50.5 points twice this season.

There have been two games featuring Kent State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

Miami (OH) averages 34.3 points per game against Kent State's 15, totaling 1.2 points under the game's point total of 50.5.

Splits Tables

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 44.2 Implied Total AVG 28.7 28.7 ATS Record 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Kent State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 52.8 Implied Total AVG 43.7 43.7 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

