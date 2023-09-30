The Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-1) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Dix Stadium in a battle of MAC opponents.

Miami (OH) is totaling 34.3 points per game on offense (41st in the FBS), and ranks 91st on the other side of the ball with 27.5 points allowed per game. This season has been rough for Kent State on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling just 15 points per game (sixth-worst) and ceding 36.8 points per game (10th-worst).

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Kent State 416.3 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.5 (126th) 422 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.3 (107th) 195.5 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.3 (88th) 220.8 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.3 (123rd) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 846 yards (211.5 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 82 rushing yards on 22 carries.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Amos, has carried the ball 43 times for 214 yards (53.5 per game), scoring one time.

Jordan Brunson has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 131 yards (32.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain's leads his squad with 455 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 catches (out of 27 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has grabbed 10 passes while averaging 29 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Miles Marshall has a total of 81 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has compiled 593 yards on 54.4% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Gavin Garcia, has carried the ball 70 times for 288 yards (72 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Williams has totaled 126 yards on 37 carries with one touchdown.

Trell Harris has registered 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 233 (58.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray has put together a 129-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on 18 targets.

Justin Holmes' eight grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 83 yards (20.8 ypg).

