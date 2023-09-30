The Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-1) will face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3) in MAC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Golden Flashes are currently heavy, 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Kent State matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Miami (OH) (-15.5) 47.5 -700 +500 FanDuel Miami (OH) (-15.5) 48.5 -780 +530

Week 5 Odds

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Miami (OH) has won two games against the spread this season.

Kent State has won one game against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +800 Bet $100 to win $800

