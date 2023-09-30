The Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-1) are 14.5-point favorites when they visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Dix Stadium. An over/under of 50 is set in the game.

Miami (OH) ranks 41st in scoring offense (34.3 points per game) and 91st in scoring defense (27.5 points allowed per game) this year. This season has been tough for Kent State on both offense and defense, as it is putting up only 284.5 total yards per game (sixth-worst) and allowing 424.3 total yards per game (19th-worst).

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -14.5 -110 -110 50 -110 -110 -650 +450

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) has covered the spread twice in three games this season.

In Miami (OH)'s three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Miami (OH) has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Miami (OH) has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the RedHawks' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 846 yards (211.5 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 61.4% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 82 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Rashad Amos has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 214 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Jordan Brunson has carried the ball 11 times for 131 yards (32.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain's team-high 455 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 27 targets) with five touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has reeled in 10 passes while averaging 29 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Miles Marshall has compiled five catches for 81 yards, an average of 20.3 yards per game.

Brian Ugwu has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has one TFL and 16 tackles.

Miami (OH)'s top-tackler, Matthew Salopek, has 25 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Michael Dowell leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting nine tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

