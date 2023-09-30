The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Will Vest and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Will Vest
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has 18 doubles, three triples, a home run and 41 walks while hitting .235.
  • Straw has picked up a hit in 81 of 142 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 142 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 17.6% of his games this season, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 2.8%.
  • He has scored at least once 44 times this year (31.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 73
.216 AVG .252
.277 OBP .315
.277 SLG .309
11 XBH 11
0 HR 1
13 RBI 16
47/18 K/BB 50/23
4 SB 15

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Vest makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
  • In 46 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.