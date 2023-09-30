Myles Straw vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Will Vest and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Will Vest
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 18 doubles, three triples, a home run and 41 walks while hitting .235.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 81 of 142 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 142 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.6% of his games this season, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 2.8%.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this year (31.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|73
|.216
|AVG
|.252
|.277
|OBP
|.315
|.277
|SLG
|.309
|11
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|16
|47/18
|K/BB
|50/23
|4
|SB
|15
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Vest makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
- In 46 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.