If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.

If you're looking to wager on a game matchup today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games in Ohio Today

Buffalo Bulls vs. Akron Zips

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Akron (-3)

Akron (-3) Akron Moneyline: -145

-145 Buffalo Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 55.5

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Kent State (-14.5)

Kent State (-14.5) Kent State Moneyline: -650

-650 Miami (OH) Moneyline: +450

+450 Total: 50.5

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)

ACC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Georgia Tech (-21)

Georgia Tech (-21) Georgia Tech Moneyline: -1400

-1400 Bowling Green Moneyline: +800

+800 Total: 50.5

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Toledo Rockets

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Toledo (-13)

Toledo (-13) Toledo Moneyline: -550

-550 Northern Illinois Moneyline: +400

+400 Total: 47.5

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: BSMW (Watch on Fubo)

BSMW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Reds (-125)

Reds (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+105)

Cardinals (+105) Total: 9

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.