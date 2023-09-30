Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Ohio
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats versus the BYU Cougars is a game to catch for fans of Ohio college football on a Week 5 schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups.
College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week
Cincinnati Bearcats at BYU Cougars
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Cincinnati (-1.5)
Buffalo Bulls at Akron Zips
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Akron (-2.5)
Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Welcome Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Youngstown State Penguins at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: UNI-Dome
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Dix Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Miami (OH) (-14.5)
Northern Illinois Huskies at Toledo Rockets
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-13)
Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Tech (-22.5)
