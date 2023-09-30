Steven Kwan -- batting .244 with four doubles, a triple, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Will Vest on the hill, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Will Vest

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 120th in slugging.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 107 of 155 games this season (69.0%), including 50 multi-hit games (32.3%).

He has gone deep in five games this season (3.2%), homering in 0.7% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has had at least one RBI in 25.2% of his games this year (39 of 155), with two or more RBI 10 times (6.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 48.4% of his games this season (75 of 155), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 75 .246 AVG .298 .327 OBP .360 .330 SLG .421 21 XBH 27 2 HR 3 21 RBI 33 46/37 K/BB 27/32 10 SB 10

