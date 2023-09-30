Steven Kwan vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- batting .244 with four doubles, a triple, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Will Vest on the hill, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Will Vest
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|How to Watch Guardians vs Tigers
|Guardians vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Tigers Odds
|Guardians vs Tigers Prediction
|Guardians vs Tigers Player Props
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 120th in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 107 of 155 games this season (69.0%), including 50 multi-hit games (32.3%).
- He has gone deep in five games this season (3.2%), homering in 0.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has had at least one RBI in 25.2% of his games this year (39 of 155), with two or more RBI 10 times (6.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 48.4% of his games this season (75 of 155), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|75
|.246
|AVG
|.298
|.327
|OBP
|.360
|.330
|SLG
|.421
|21
|XBH
|27
|2
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|33
|46/37
|K/BB
|27/32
|10
|SB
|10
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Vest (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without allowing a hit.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 46 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.