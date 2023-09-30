The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) square off against a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas owns the 42nd-ranked offense this year (432.8 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 24th-best with only 298.5 yards allowed per game. Kansas' offense has been thriving, posting 37.8 points per contest (24th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 58th by giving up 22.8 points per game.

We will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Texas vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Texas Kansas 432.8 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463 (33rd) 298.5 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.8 (22nd) 155.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.8 (11th) 277 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.3 (59th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 1,033 passing yards for Texas, completing 64.3% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 65 times for 379 yards (94.8 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught four passes for 64 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 22 times for 90 yards (22.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' leads his squad with 268 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 24 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 252 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 12 grabs for 180 yards, an average of 45 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels leads Kansas with 705 yards on 56-of-75 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 74 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 27 carries.

Devin Neal has rushed for 394 yards on 57 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 11 catches, totaling 145 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has rushed for 235 yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold leads his squad with 246 receiving yards on 18 receptions.

Luke Grimm has caught 13 passes and compiled 175 receiving yards (43.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has racked up 173 reciving yards (43.3 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Kansas gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.