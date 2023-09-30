The Toledo Rockets (3-1) have a MAC matchup versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Toledo vs. Northern Illinois?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 30, Northern Illinois 21

Toledo 30, Northern Illinois 21 Toledo has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Rockets have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Northern Illinois has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Huskies have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +400 odds on them winning this game.

The Rockets have an 84.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (+13)



Northern Illinois (+13) This season Toledo has one win against the spread.

The Rockets have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13 points or more.

Entering play this week, Northern Illinois has one victory against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Toledo and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, Northern Illinois has played only one game with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 47.5 is 10.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Toledo (42.3 points per game) and Northern Illinois (15.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 54.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 32.3 35 27 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 57 46.5 Implied Total AVG 29.5 31 28 ATS Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.