In the contest between the Toledo Rockets and Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Rockets to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (+13) Over (47.5) Toledo 30, Northern Illinois 22

Week 5 MAC Predictions

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 84.6%.

The Rockets have won once against the spread this year.

Toledo has not covered the spread when they are at least 13-point favorites (0-1).

Toledo has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

Toledo games have had an average of 51.5 points this season, four points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Huskies have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Northern Illinois this year is 4.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rockets vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 42.3 20.3 47 17 28 30 Northern Illinois 15.8 23.8 12.5 18 19 29.5

