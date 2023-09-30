Toledo vs. Northern Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Toledo Rockets (3-1) are massive, 13-point favorites at home against the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Each team features a tough pass defense, with the Rockets 20th in the nation, and the Huskies fourth. The over/under for the outing is 49 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Northern Illinois matchup.
Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Toledo, Ohio
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-13)
|49
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-12.5)
|49.5
|-600
|+430
Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Toledo has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have not covered the spread when favored by 13 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Northern Illinois has covered once in four games with a spread this year.
