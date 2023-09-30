In the game between the Northern Iowa Panthers and Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, September 30 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Panthers to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Youngstown State vs. Northern Iowa Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Iowa (-6.6) 61.8 Northern Iowa 34, Youngstown State 28

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins is 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

No Penguins one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Panthers games.

Penguins vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Iowa 22.3 27 17 34 25 23.5 Youngstown State 35.7 24.3 50 19 7 35

