Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper will be up against the Baltimore Ravens and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 4, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

So far this campaign Cooper has 17 grabs (on 25 targets) for a team-high 243 yards and one score, averaging 81.0 yards per game.

Cooper vs. the Ravens

Cooper vs the Ravens (since 2021): 2 GP / 66 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 66 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore's defense has not let a player pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have surrendered a TD pass to two opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Baltimore on the season.

Cooper will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Ravens give up 200.0 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Ravens have put up three touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). The Ravens' defense is 11th in the NFL in that category.

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Cooper Receiving Insights

Cooper, in two of three games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooper has received 24.5% of his team's 102 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has 243 receiving yards on 25 targets to rank 27th in NFL play with 9.7 yards per target.

In one of three games this season, Cooper has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (14.3% of his team's seven offensive TDs).

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

