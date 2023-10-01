Will Amari Cooper Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Cooper's stats can be found below.
In the passing game, Cooper has been targeted 25 times, with season stats of 243 yards on 17 receptions (14.3 per catch) and one TD.
Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Nir - Rest
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Browns.
Browns vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Cooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|25
|17
|243
|40
|1
|14.3
Cooper Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|8
|7
|116
|1
