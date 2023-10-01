Will David Njoku Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
In terms of season stats, Njoku has been targeted 11 times and has 10 catches for 92 yards (9.2 per reception) and zero TDs.
David Njoku Injury Status: Questionable (FP)
- Reported Injury: Face
- No other receiver is on the injury report for the Browns.
Browns vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Njoku 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|10
|92
|77
|0
|9.2
Njoku Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|4
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|4
|4
|20
|0
