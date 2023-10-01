In the Week 4 tilt between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Elijah Moore find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Moore's stat line shows 15 grabs for 128 yards. He posts 42.7 yards receiving per game.

Moore, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Elijah Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 43 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 3 36 0 Week 3 Titans 9 9 49 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.