Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Sunday at Comerica Park against Eduardo Rodriguez, who is projected to start for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Tigers (-125). The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -125 +105 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Guardians were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in 33, or 44%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has entered 59 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 25-34 in those contests.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 68 of 159 chances this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 7-3-0 against the spread.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-39 34-46 28-29 48-56 52-51 24-34

