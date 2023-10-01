The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 3:10 PM ET, with Kerry Carpenter and Steven Kwan among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 123 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .381 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored 660 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 1134 as a team.

Cleveland has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.308 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Lucas Giolito (8-14) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 32 starts this season.

In 32 starts this season, Giolito has lasted five or more innings 26 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 32 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Home Triston McKenzie Kyle Gibson 9/26/2023 Reds L 11-7 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Greene 9/27/2023 Reds W 4-3 Home Shane Bieber Andrew Abbott 9/29/2023 Tigers W 7-5 Away Cal Quantrill Joey Wentz 9/30/2023 Tigers L 8-0 Away Triston McKenzie Will Vest 10/1/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Eduardo Rodríguez

