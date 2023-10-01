On Sunday, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers (77-84) host the Cleveland Guardians (76-85) at Comerica Park in the rubber match of the series. Eduardo Rodriguez will get the call for the Tigers, while Lucas Giolito will take the hill for the Guardians.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (12-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (8-14, 4.87 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Guardians Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 23 (60.5%) of those contests.

The Tigers have a record of 14-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Tigers went 3-2 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (44%) in those games.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 19-29 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) Tyler Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+200)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 15th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.