Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford has a difficult matchup in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 92.3 per game.

Ford has totaled 160 yards on 41 carries (53.3 ypg) in the running game. He has scored one rushing TD. Ford has also caught five passes for 58 yards (19.3 ypg) and two scores.

Ford vs. the Ravens

Ford vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Ravens during the 2023 season.

Baltimore has not allowed an opposing rusher to score a touchdown on the ground against it this year.

The 92.3 rushing yards the Ravens yield per outing makes them the eighth-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Ravens have scored zero touchdowns on the ground (zero per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Jerome Ford Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-118)

Ford Rushing Insights

Ford has come up short of his rushing yards prop bet total in his one game played this season.

The Browns have passed 49.0% of the time and run 51.0% this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 38.7% of his team's 106 rushing attempts this season (41).

Ford has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored three of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (42.9%).

Jerome Ford Receiving Props vs the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Ford Receiving Insights

Ford has 6.9% of his team's target share (seven targets on 102 passing attempts).

He has been targeted seven times this season, averaging 8.3 yards per target.

Ford has had a touchdown catch in two of three games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Ford (two red zone targets) has been targeted 40.0% of the time in the red zone (five total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Ford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 10 ATT / 18 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 106 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

