Will Jerome Ford hit paydirt when the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens play in Week 4 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Ford has piled up 41 carries for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Ford has also caught five passes for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ford has one rushing touchdown this season.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of three games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Jerome Ford Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1

