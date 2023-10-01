Josh Naylor vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Josh Naylor (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .308 with 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
- Naylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 in his last outings.
- Naylor has had a hit in 82 of 120 games this season (68.3%), including multiple hits 41 times (34.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 120), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has an RBI in 53 of 120 games this season, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 34.2% of his games this season (41 of 120), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.309
|AVG
|.307
|.354
|OBP
|.355
|.450
|SLG
|.526
|17
|XBH
|30
|7
|HR
|10
|39
|RBI
|58
|35/17
|K/BB
|33/16
|4
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Rodriguez (12-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 26th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.40 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
