Kareem Hunt did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Hunt's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of last year's season stats, Hunt ran for 468 yards on 123 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and had 35 catches (44 targets) for 210 yards.

Kareem Hunt Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Browns have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Jerome Ford (LP/shoulder): 41 Rush Att; 160 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 5 Rec; 58 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hunt 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 123 468 3 3.8 44 35 210 1

Hunt Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Panthers 11 46 1 4 24 1 Week 2 Jets 13 58 0 2 16 0 Week 3 Steelers 12 47 0 3 14 0 Week 4 @Falcons 10 49 0 2 19 0 Week 5 Chargers 11 47 1 3 10 0 Week 6 Patriots 4 12 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 5 4 1 1 4 0 Week 8 Bengals 11 42 0 4 30 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 6 9 0 1 10 0 Week 11 @Bills 5 32 0 2 22 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 5 15 0 1 6 0 Week 13 @Texans 9 56 0 2 18 0 Week 14 @Bengals 4 6 0 2 6 0 Week 15 Ravens 4 24 0 1 3 0 Week 16 Saints 7 8 0 3 14 0 Week 17 @Commanders 2 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 18 @Steelers 4 13 0 3 15 0

