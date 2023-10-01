Myles Straw vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Myles Straw (batting .367 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 18 doubles, three triples, a home run and 42 walks while batting .238.
- Straw will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .571 in his last outings.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 143 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Straw has an RBI in 25 of 143 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|74
|.216
|AVG
|.257
|.277
|OBP
|.321
|.277
|SLG
|.313
|11
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|16
|47/18
|K/BB
|50/24
|4
|SB
|16
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.40 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.