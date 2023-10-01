Oscar Gonzalez -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks while batting .218.
  • Gonzalez has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 51 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Gonzalez has had an RBI in nine games this season (17.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%).
  • He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (25.5%), including one multi-run game.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 27
.200 AVG .233
.229 OBP .255
.300 SLG .333
5 XBH 6
1 HR 1
6 RBI 6
23/3 K/BB 22/2
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.28 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (186 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez (12-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 26th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.40, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
