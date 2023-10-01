Oscar Gonzalez -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks while batting .218.

Gonzalez has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 51 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has had an RBI in nine games this season (17.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%).

He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (25.5%), including one multi-run game.

Other Guardians Players vs the Tigers

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .200 AVG .233 .229 OBP .255 .300 SLG .333 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 23/3 K/BB 22/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings