Oscar Gonzalez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Oscar Gonzalez -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks while batting .218.
- Gonzalez has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 51 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has had an RBI in nine games this season (17.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%).
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (25.5%), including one multi-run game.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.200
|AVG
|.233
|.229
|OBP
|.255
|.300
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|23/3
|K/BB
|22/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.28 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (12-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 26th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.40, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
