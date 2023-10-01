The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) play a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they visit the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in an AFC North showdown.

When is Ravens vs. Browns?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Browns in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Ravens favored and the difference between the two is 4.1 points.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens a 55.6% chance to win.

The Ravens have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Browns won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +105.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (+2)



Cleveland (+2) The Ravens have gone 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Baltimore has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Browns have covered the spread twice in three games with a set spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38.5)



Over (38.5) The two teams average a combined 9.5 more points per game, 48 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.

The Ravens and the Browns have seen their opponents average a combined 9.5 fewer points per game than the over/under of 38.5 set for this game.

In the Ravens' three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The Browns have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Lamar Jackson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 202.7 2 64.3 2

Jerome Ford Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 53.3 1 19.3 2

