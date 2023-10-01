Tyler Freeman vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman and his .435 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is batting .240 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Freeman has had a hit in 28 of 53 games this season (52.8%), including multiple hits eight times (15.1%).
- He has homered in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 53), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (26.4%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 53 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.269
|AVG
|.217
|.355
|OBP
|.241
|.358
|SLG
|.337
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|10
|10/8
|K/BB
|20/2
|3
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.28).
- The Tigers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
