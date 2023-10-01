The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman and his .435 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is batting .240 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Freeman has had a hit in 28 of 53 games this season (52.8%), including multiple hits eight times (15.1%).
  • He has homered in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 53), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14 games this season (26.4%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 13 of 53 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 26
.269 AVG .217
.355 OBP .241
.358 SLG .337
4 XBH 6
1 HR 2
7 RBI 10
10/8 K/BB 20/2
3 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.28).
  • The Tigers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (186 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
